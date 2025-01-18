Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.