Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

