Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $126.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $127.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.