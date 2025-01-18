Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

