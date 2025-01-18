Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $94,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $186.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

