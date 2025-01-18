Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $296.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.82 and its 200 day moving average is $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

