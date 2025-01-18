Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

