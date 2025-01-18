Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $37.98 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

