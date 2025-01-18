Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $229,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $74.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

