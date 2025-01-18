Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 861.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,986,862 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE JCI opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

