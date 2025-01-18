Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.