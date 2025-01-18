Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

