Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

PAYC stock opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,450 shares of company stock worth $4,212,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

