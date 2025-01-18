Citigroup Lowers Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $21.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

