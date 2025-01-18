Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Quarry LP raised its stake in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

