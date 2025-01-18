CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 155.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.