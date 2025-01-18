Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 632.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 81,764 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 547,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 203,752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

