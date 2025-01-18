Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 251,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

KEYS stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

