FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 109,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 49,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

