K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 45,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 21,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$991,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.47.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

