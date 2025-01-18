Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.06). 770,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 635,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 555 ($6.75) to GBX 695 ($8.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.64) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.56. The company has a market cap of £706.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,250.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,427,180.92). Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

