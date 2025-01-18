UBS Group Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $17.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,663,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth $4,978,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

