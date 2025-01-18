Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.57. 348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Humankind US Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Humankind US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

