Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 9,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

