Oak Thistle LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $3,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 841.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 169,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -183.38 and a beta of 1.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

