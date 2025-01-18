Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 344.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 409.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NFE opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.50. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

