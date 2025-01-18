Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 52,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

