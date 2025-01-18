Oak Thistle LLC Takes $220,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.H. Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 104,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

