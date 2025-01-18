Oak Thistle LLC Invests $162,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth about $418,901,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 515.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 1,077,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,476,000 after buying an additional 878,705 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

