Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Cut by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $77.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

