Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,253 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.15.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.