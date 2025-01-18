Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $446.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.17.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,375 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.