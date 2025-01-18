Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DINO opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

