Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 10,613 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,056 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,355,000 after purchasing an additional 541,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,260,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

