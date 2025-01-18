Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 361 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 286.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,645,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,998 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

