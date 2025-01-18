Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.14 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile



Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

