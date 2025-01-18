Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.14 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
