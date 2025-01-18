Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $25,954,465 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $647.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.95.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $559.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

