Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 244 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.64.

Shares of WTW opened at $320.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $242.54 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

