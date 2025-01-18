Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $310.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

