Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 284.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

