Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQU opened at $47.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

