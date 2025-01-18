Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

