Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,150,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

