Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

