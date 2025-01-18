Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.