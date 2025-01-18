Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 135,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 399.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 586,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 469,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

