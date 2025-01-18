PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,901 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 706.3% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

