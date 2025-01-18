iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,387,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,222,000 after buying an additional 411,096 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

