Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

