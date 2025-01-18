Oak Thistle LLC Invests $222,000 in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 20,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560,636 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 644,236 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,497,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

