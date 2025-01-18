Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Twilio by 258.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 398,872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

